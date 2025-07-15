Left Menu

Revitalizing UK Finance: Reeves' Bold Reforms to Boost Growth

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to announce measures aimed at easing regulations for finance firms, boosting investment in company shares, and revitalizing the economy. Among the changes are simplified regulatory approvals, reforming bank rules, and encouraging risk-taking in the financial sector.

In a bid to rejuvenate the UK's financial landscape, British finance minister Rachel Reeves will unveil new policies aimed at reducing regulatory constraints on finance firms and stimulating economic growth. Her plans, announced at the Mansion House dinner, include promoting share investments and easing access to mortgages.

Reeves urged regulators to avoid excessive caution, which she believes stifles business innovation and growth. With the intent to streamline regulations, the government aims to boost Britain's stagnant economy, although challenges remain, including fears of increasing taxes.

The government outlined a 10-year strategy treating the financial services sector as a key player, proposing measures like the relaxation of banking capital requirements and urging pension funds to invest more actively, potentially accelerating the nation's economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

