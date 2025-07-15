Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Motorcyclists

Two youths, Abhishek Gupta and Kishan Prajapati, were killed in a motorcycle accident near a village. A truck hit their motorcycle as they turned near Baksupur. The incident occurred while they were traveling to Singh Hospital. The police have begun legal proceedings after sending the bodies for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:14 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two young men lost their lives in a road accident involving their motorcycle and a truck near a rural village. Authorities identified the victims as Abhishek Gupta, 20, and Kishan Prajapati, 19.

According to Inspector Deen Dayal Pandey from the Kotwali police station, Gupta, originally from Bharsar village, was residing at his maternal grandfather's home in Adarsh Nagar for educational purposes. On the ill-fated day, the duo was enroute to Singh Hospital in Rajdepur Dehati when the collision occurred.

The crash happened as they attempted a turn near Baksupur, resulting in the truck ramming into their motorcycle and killing both instantly. Legal proceedings are underway following the dispatch of their bodies for post-mortem analysis, the police added.

