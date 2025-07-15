Cruz Proposes Air Safety Legislation After Fatal Collision

In the wake of a fatal collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz announced intentions to propose significant air safety legislation. Set for introduction, the proposal aims to prevent similar tragedies and bolster aviation safety standards.

Key measures in the proposed legislation include mandatory usage of ADS-B, a state-of-the-art aircraft-tracking technology, specifically for U.S. Army helicopters operating in proximity to civilian planes. This move seeks to enhance airspace awareness and mitigate risks associated with military and civilian aircraft interactions.

Further, the legislation calls for a comprehensive review of helicopter routes nationally, alongside an examination by the Army inspector general into any systemic failures contributing to the collision. Cruz emphasizes the urgency of addressing these safety concerns to protect both military and civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)