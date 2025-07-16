Left Menu

Revamping the Financial Landscape: Reeves Unveils Bold Plans for Industry Growth

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a series of regulatory reforms aimed at invigorating the financial sector and boosting economic growth. Key measures include easing mortgage access, reforming bank ring-fencing, and encouraging retail investment in shares. Despite promises from Reeves and Prime Minister Starmer, the ambitious growth agenda has faced challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 01:32 IST
Revamping the Financial Landscape: Reeves Unveils Bold Plans for Industry Growth
Finance Minister

British finance minister Rachel Reeves unveiled an array of measures on Tuesday aimed at revitalizing the country's financial sector and overall economic growth. She announced plans to simplify regulations for financial firms, ease access to mortgages, and promote retail investments in company shares.

During her address at the annual Mansion House dinner, Reeves highlighted the restrictive nature of current regulations, urging for a balance that fosters innovation and enterprise. While her efforts have been welcomed by financial executives, the concerns over economic stagnation and competitive pressures from other financial hubs remain.

The government's initiatives also include a strategic emphasis on the financial services sector, with Reeves backing recent changes by the Bank of England to optimize bank capital usage. These efforts align with broader industry responses that stress the importance of timely and effective implementation to achieve real benefits for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025