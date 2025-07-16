Left Menu

Embraer Faces Turbulence: Tariffs Threaten Aviation Giant's Revenue

Embraer, the Brazilian plane manufacturer, could face severe revenue losses due to a 50% U.S. tariff planned by President Donald Trump. The tariff is expected to impact Embraer's U.S. supplies and partners, potentially echoing the revenue impacts seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:47 IST
Embraer Faces Turbulence: Tariffs Threaten Aviation Giant's Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic development, U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 50% tariff on Brazilian imports could severely affect the revenue of Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer. This caution comes from the company's CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, who highlights potential impacts akin to those suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, should the tariff be enacted.

This move threatens to stifle Embraer's core business with U.S. clients, who represent a large chunk of its market. U.S. customers account for 45% of Embraer's commercial airliner sales and 70% of its executive jet sales. Consequently, there's a looming risk of order cancellations and delivery delays, which could spell trouble not just for Embraer, but also for its U.S. suppliers.

Analysts predict that if implemented, the tariffs could drive the additional cost for Embraer's U.S. exports up by approximately $360 million this year, making it increasingly difficult for Embraer to maintain viable U.S. partnerships. Embraer's E175 models, essential to the U.S. regional aviation market, are particularly at risk.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025