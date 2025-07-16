Left Menu

Aviation Giants on High Alert: Global Scrutiny on Boeing Fuel Switches Rises

India and South Korea have ordered inspections of Boeing aircraft fuel switches following a fatal Air India crash investigation. Although Boeing and the FAA assure safety, the scrutiny continues, echoing a 2018 advisory. Inspections are underway globally by airlines, leading to precautionary measures and checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 07:05 IST
Aviation Giants on High Alert: Global Scrutiny on Boeing Fuel Switches Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing international scrutiny, India and South Korea have directed airlines to inspect fuel switches on several Boeing aircraft models. This action follows a preliminary report on the Air India crash, which tragically resulted in 260 casualties and sparked serious inquiries into the aircraft's fuel switch mechanics.

The investigation revealed that the fuel switches moved from 'run' to 'cutoff' shortly after takeoff, raising concerns despite assurances of safety from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). India's aviation regulator, responsible for the rapidly growing market, aims to bolster safety by ensuring compliance with a 2018 FAA advisory urging inspections on the fuel switch locks.

Globally, airlines have started preemptive checks on their Boeing fleets, aligning with the FAA's recommendations. Notably, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, and others reported no issues with their inspections. As global aviation players respond by enhancing scrutiny, the aviation sector confronts new challenges in maintaining safety amidst rising global demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025