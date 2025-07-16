Aviation Giants on High Alert: Global Scrutiny on Boeing Fuel Switches Rises

Amid growing international scrutiny, India and South Korea have directed airlines to inspect fuel switches on several Boeing aircraft models. This action follows a preliminary report on the Air India crash, which tragically resulted in 260 casualties and sparked serious inquiries into the aircraft's fuel switch mechanics.

The investigation revealed that the fuel switches moved from 'run' to 'cutoff' shortly after takeoff, raising concerns despite assurances of safety from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). India's aviation regulator, responsible for the rapidly growing market, aims to bolster safety by ensuring compliance with a 2018 FAA advisory urging inspections on the fuel switch locks.

Globally, airlines have started preemptive checks on their Boeing fleets, aligning with the FAA's recommendations. Notably, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, and others reported no issues with their inspections. As global aviation players respond by enhancing scrutiny, the aviation sector confronts new challenges in maintaining safety amidst rising global demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)