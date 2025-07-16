Syria's Aviation Struggles: Progress Hampered by Conflict and Infrastructure
Syria's aviation industry faces challenges from poor infrastructure, regional conflicts, and recent Israeli airstrikes, impeding airlines' return. With eased sanctions, more international airlines plan to fly into Syria, but concerns over air safety and infrastructure remain. Major carriers like Lufthansa and Air France KLM are assessing the potential for resuming operations.
Efforts to revive Syria's aviation industry face hurdles, with poor infrastructure and regional conflict deterring many airlines from returning to the country post-civil war. Despite an increase in scheduled flights from international carriers, air safety concerns persist, linked to recent Israeli airstrikes and outdated aviation infrastructure.
While the easing of sanctions has allowed some airlines to consider Syria as a destination, longstanding issues such as poor regulatory oversight and inadequate infrastructure investment remain a challenge. The International Air Transport Association stresses the need for improvements in these areas to ensure compliance with international standards.
Notable airlines including Lufthansa and Air France KLM have conducted visits to assess infrastructure readiness, although they have not yet committed to resuming services. Newly scheduled flights still lag behind pre-war levels, with July numbers at just 58% of 2010 figures, underscoring the work needed to fully restore Syria's aviation capabilities.
