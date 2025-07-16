Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Surpasses Profit Expectations Amid Market Turmoil

Goldman Sachs reported a significant rise in second-quarter profit, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company's equities trading revenue reached a record high, boosted by market volatility. A surge in investment banking deals also contributed to the profits. The bank's overall profit rose 22%, showcasing strong performance across various sectors.

Updated: 16-07-2025 17:56 IST
In a strong showing for Wall Street, Goldman Sachs' second-quarter profit has outstripped expectations, attributed in part to the unpredictable market conditions. Equities trading revenue hit a record high, buoyed by investors navigating tariff-related risks.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding trade policies, a surge in dealmaking bolstered Goldman's investment banking sector, resulting in a 26% rise in fees. The bank reported a total profit increase of 22%, further bolstered by record financing revenues in trading sectors.

However, asset and wealth management saw a slight dip, attributed to weaker equity and debt investments. Nevertheless, the bank's strategic management and clearance of the Federal Reserve's stress test have kept investor confidence soaring, reflected in the climbing stock prices.

