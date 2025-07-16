Namo Bharat Corridor: A Leap in Urban Mobility

The Namo Bharat project has taken a significant leap forward with the readiness of three new stations between Meerut South and Modipuram, along with Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. The stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram, are a key component of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, which aims to boost urban transport efficiency.

Shatabdi Nagar station stands elevated at 215 meters long, facilitating both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains. Meanwhile, the host Begumpul station, underground and situated centrally in Meerut's bustling market area, promises to be one of the corridor's largest. Modipuram's strategic location along the National Highway further enhances connectivity, ensuring safe pedestrian movement across busy roads.

At the originating Sarai Kale Khan station, multi-modal integration has been prioritized. This hub connects the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, among others. Full-length trial runs are also completed, showcasing the corridor's capability to handle high-speed Namo Bharat trains operating alongside Meerut Metro services for the first time on shared infrastructure.

