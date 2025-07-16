Nazara Technologies Reduces Stake in Nodwin Amid New Funding Round
Nazara Technologies' shareholding in subsidiary Nodwin Gaming will decrease below 50% after Nodwin raises new capital. This decision aligns with Nazara's focus on core gaming IPs, resulting in Nodwin's reclassification as an associate, despite remaining the largest shareholder.
Nazara Technologies is set to reduce its stake in Nodwin Gaming, a leading e-sports subsidiary, to below 50% following a new funding initiative. The development was shared in a recent regulatory filing, pointing to significant strategic adjustments within the company.
Nodwin Gaming aims to expand its reach in the esports and youth media business, and has proposed raising fresh capital from existing shareholders. Nazara, deciding to focus on its core gaming intellectual properties, will not partake in this capital enhancement.
The move will see Nazara's ownership fall from a 52.1% stake, yet it will continue as the largest shareholder, now classifying Nodwin as an associate. Nodwin reported a revenue of Rs 523.8 crore in the financial year 2025.
