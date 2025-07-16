Trump Hints at Imminent US-India Trade Deal
US President Donald Trump indicated that a trade deal with India is near, aiming to further open up markets. During discussions with Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Trump highlighted ongoing negotiations to grant the US access to Indian markets, part of wider trade efforts to lower tariffs below 20%.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that negotiations are nearing completion on a significant trade deal with India. The statement came during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Oval Office.
Trump mentioned ongoing talks aimed at opening the Indian market to US goods and services, a cornerstone in his administration's trade strategy. He noted that the deal could be finalized soon, adding to the series of international agreements secured during his presidency.
A day prior, Trump emphasized the significance of attaining market access, specifying India's readiness to conclude negotiations. This potential deal forms a part of broader US endeavors to penetrate markets, reducing tariffs which have historically barred American businesses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- trade deal
- US
- market access
- talks
- Bahrain
- tariffs
- negotiation
- agreement
ALSO READ
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks
Japan Holds Firm: No Sacrifice for Agriculture in U.S. Trade Talks
Rice Wars: Japan and the U.S. in Tense Tariff Talks
Jaishankar Highlights Robust India-US Relations Amidst Ongoing Trade Talks
Kremlin Refutes Accusations of Delayed Ukraine Peace Talks