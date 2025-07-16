Trump Hints at Imminent US-India Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that negotiations are nearing completion on a significant trade deal with India. The statement came during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Oval Office.

Trump mentioned ongoing talks aimed at opening the Indian market to US goods and services, a cornerstone in his administration's trade strategy. He noted that the deal could be finalized soon, adding to the series of international agreements secured during his presidency.

A day prior, Trump emphasized the significance of attaining market access, specifying India's readiness to conclude negotiations. This potential deal forms a part of broader US endeavors to penetrate markets, reducing tariffs which have historically barred American businesses.