Fuel Switch Safety Concerns Intensify After Deadly Air India Crash
Air India completed a fuel control switch inspection on Boeing 787 planes with no issues, amid scrutiny following a deadly crash. India and South Korea ordered airlines to investigate fuel switches, as a preliminary report found switches flipped causing a fatal incident, sparking international concern.
Air India has successfully completed an inspection of fuel control switches on its Boeing 787 aircraft, revealing no issues, according to Indian news outlet NDTV. This follows heightened scrutiny amid global concerns over fuel switch safety.
Neither Boeing nor Air India immediately responded to Reuters' inquiries, and the report's validity could not be independently confirmed. Indian and South Korean authorities mandated further examinations of fuel switch locks on various Boeing models after a recent, catastrophic crash, which claimed 260 lives in India.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated the probe after several airlines noted anomalies post-flight. A preliminary investigation into the accident revealed that the switches inadvertently flipped from 'run' to 'cutoff' soon after takeoff, causing the craft to lose thrust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Tragedy Sparks Aviation Safety Inquiry
BRIEF-EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Statement On Reuters Story On Air India Express's Failure To Change Engine Parts On An Airbus Plane, Forging Records
EU Aviation Safety Agency to investigate Air India Express's engine compliance issues
Air Safety and Ticket Price Surge: DGCA's Response to Aviation Challenges
Parliament Meeting Focuses on Aviation Safety After Air India Tragedy