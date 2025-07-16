Fuel Switch Safety Concerns Intensify After Deadly Air India Crash

Air India has successfully completed an inspection of fuel control switches on its Boeing 787 aircraft, revealing no issues, according to Indian news outlet NDTV. This follows heightened scrutiny amid global concerns over fuel switch safety.

Neither Boeing nor Air India immediately responded to Reuters' inquiries, and the report's validity could not be independently confirmed. Indian and South Korean authorities mandated further examinations of fuel switch locks on various Boeing models after a recent, catastrophic crash, which claimed 260 lives in India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated the probe after several airlines noted anomalies post-flight. A preliminary investigation into the accident revealed that the switches inadvertently flipped from 'run' to 'cutoff' soon after takeoff, causing the craft to lose thrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)