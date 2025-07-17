Fuel Mystery Unveiled: Inside the Tragic Air India Crash

New details have emerged about the Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad. A recent cockpit recording indicates a possible human error involving the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, killing 260 people. The Wall Street Journal reported a conversation between pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, raising questions about the incident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings are inconclusive about who adjusted the switches. However, early stages of flight analysis hint at the need for more rigorous scrutiny. Amid the tragic event, industry experts stress on the importance of cockpit image recorders that could have served as crucial evidence.

The tragic crash has propelled ongoing debates about aviation safety practices. Meanwhile, Air India faces further examination as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency eyes compliance issues within its subsidiary, Air India Express. As investigations proceed, stakeholders await a comprehensive report expected within a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)