Fuel Mystery Unveiled: Inside the Tragic Air India Crash
A cockpit recording reveals a puzzling verbal exchange between pilots of an Air India flight that crashed last month, prompting speculation on fuel switch tampering. The incident, involving a Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, claimed 260 lives. Investigations focus on the roles of Captain Sabharwal and First Officer Kunder.
New details have emerged about the Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad. A recent cockpit recording indicates a possible human error involving the fuel switches of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, killing 260 people. The Wall Street Journal reported a conversation between pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, raising questions about the incident.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings are inconclusive about who adjusted the switches. However, early stages of flight analysis hint at the need for more rigorous scrutiny. Amid the tragic event, industry experts stress on the importance of cockpit image recorders that could have served as crucial evidence.
The tragic crash has propelled ongoing debates about aviation safety practices. Meanwhile, Air India faces further examination as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency eyes compliance issues within its subsidiary, Air India Express. As investigations proceed, stakeholders await a comprehensive report expected within a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
Body parts found at Ahmedabad plane crash site handed over to six families after DNA tests
Deluge Dilemma: Delhi & Ahmedabad Grapple with Torrential Downpours
AAIB to Publicize Preliminary Report on Ahmedabad Plane Crash