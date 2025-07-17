Left Menu

Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight's Emergency Landing in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai after experiencing a mid-air engine failure. The A320 neo aircraft, flight 6E 6271, detected a technical snag, necessitating immediate diversion. Passengers were safely deboarded, and airport operations continued unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:03 IST
An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai following a mid-air engine failure. The incident occurred with the Airbus A320 neo, operating flight 6E 6271, which was safely diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the technical malfunction aboard the flight, which necessitated the emergency protocol. A full emergency was officially declared to manage the situation, and passengers were safely deboarded and assisted upon arrival.

The emergency status, enacted at 9:35 pm, was swiftly resolved as the aircraft landed without further incident at 9:52 pm. Normal airport operations remained unaffected during the episode, according to Mumbai airport authorities.

