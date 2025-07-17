Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway

A double-decker bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Delhi Yamuna Expressway, resulting in two fatalities and 29 injuries. The bus driver, among the deceased, may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Four of the injured are in critical condition. The crash is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Agra-Delhi Yamuna Expressway near Tappal on Thursday, leading to two deaths and 29 injuries when a double-decker bus collided with a truck. Among the deceased was the bus driver, traveling from Kanpur to Delhi.

Circle Officer Varun Singh reported that the serious nature of the accident has led to four individuals being in critical condition. All injured parties were promptly transported to nearby hospitals.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to ram into the truck from behind. Both the bus and the truck were traveling in the same direction at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

