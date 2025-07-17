Left Menu

Pope Leo Plans Historic Visit to Turkey for Council Anniversary

Pope Leo aims to make his first foreign trip as pontiff to Turkey, marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. This council was pivotal in defining the divinity of Jesus. The visit is anticipated for November 30, following plans set by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Pope Leo Plans Historic Visit to Turkey for Council Anniversary
Pope Leo has announced plans for his first international visit since his papacy began, targeting a trip to Turkey to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. The council, vital for its decisions on the nature of Jesus Christ, took place in 325 AD.

The Pope expressed his intentions during an audience with Orthodox and Catholic pilgrims from the United States, held at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. The pilgrims are continuing to Istanbul as part of their journey. Pope Leo's visit would coincide with ecumenical celebrations, mirroring plans made by the late Pope Francis.

Previously, Pope Leo informed Turkey's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, about the potential visit, reinforcing diplomatic ties. The trip, tentatively dated for November 30, aligns with plans designed by the Eastern Orthodox Church's leader, Patriarch Bartholomew, after discussions at the Vatican.

