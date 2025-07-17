IHCL's Expanding Portfolio: Resilience Amid Geopolitical Challenges
IHCL, owned by Tata Group, reported a notable 26.56% increase in net profit for Q1 FY26. Despite global uncertainties affecting operations, IHCL achieved a record 13th consecutive quarter of growth. The company continues expansion with new hotel signings, focusing on international growth via the Taj brand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:27 IST
- India
The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has demonstrated significant resilience by achieving a 26.56% rise in net profits in the first quarter of FY26, despite geopolitical hurdles.
This marks the 13th consecutive quarter of record performance for IHCL, with consolidated revenue seeing a robust double-digit growth.
CEO Puneet Chhatwal attributes this success to strategic diversification and international expansions, particularly under the prestigious Taj brand.
