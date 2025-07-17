IHCL's Expanding Portfolio: Resilience Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has demonstrated significant resilience by achieving a 26.56% rise in net profits in the first quarter of FY26, despite geopolitical hurdles.

This marks the 13th consecutive quarter of record performance for IHCL, with consolidated revenue seeing a robust double-digit growth.

CEO Puneet Chhatwal attributes this success to strategic diversification and international expansions, particularly under the prestigious Taj brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)