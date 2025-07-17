App-Based Cabs' Strike Causes Commuter Chaos in Maharashtra

Cabs fueled by apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido will be absent on Friday, protesting for fare rationalization akin to black-and-yellow taxis, per an official.

The protest, originating Wednesday in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, has greatly inconvenienced commuters, particularly at key transport hubs like airports and railway stations. Travelers at Mumbai airport were advised to check transport services and consider other travel plans.

Dr. KN Kshirsagar, head of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, stated that nearly 70% of app-based cabs abstained from operations, leaving limited booking options. He highlighted that drivers will escalate their protests at Azad Maidan, citing a lack of dialogue post-meeting with the transportation minister. The protestors call for fare alignment with metered taxis, banning bike taxis, and forming a welfare board, alongside legislative measures for gig workers seen in other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)