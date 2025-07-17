Left Menu

App-Based Cabs' Strike Causes Commuter Chaos in Maharashtra

App-based cabs in Maharashtra, like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, are on strike over fare rationalization demands, causing disruptions, particularly at airports and rail stations. Drivers will intensify their protest at Azad Maidan, and the government has yet to discuss solutions. Stakeholders demand regulations similar to those in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:05 IST
App-Based Cabs' Strike Causes Commuter Chaos in Maharashtra
  Country:
  • India

Cabs fueled by apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido will be absent on Friday, protesting for fare rationalization akin to black-and-yellow taxis, per an official.

The protest, originating Wednesday in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, has greatly inconvenienced commuters, particularly at key transport hubs like airports and railway stations. Travelers at Mumbai airport were advised to check transport services and consider other travel plans.

Dr. KN Kshirsagar, head of the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, stated that nearly 70% of app-based cabs abstained from operations, leaving limited booking options. He highlighted that drivers will escalate their protests at Azad Maidan, citing a lack of dialogue post-meeting with the transportation minister. The protestors call for fare alignment with metered taxis, banning bike taxis, and forming a welfare board, alongside legislative measures for gig workers seen in other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

