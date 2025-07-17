Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047: Paving the Path to Prosperity
Chhattisgarh unveils its ambitious 'Anjor Vision @2047', aiming to transform the state into a self-reliant and prosperous entity. Inspired by national objectives, the document outlines strategies across various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to boost the economy and societal welfare, aiming for a notable GDP increase by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047' document on Thursday. He described it as more than just words, asserting it is a concrete blueprint for the state's transition into a self-reliant and prosperous region.
The document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, outlining action plans with specific goals for the short, medium, and long term. It emphasizes balanced economic, social, and cultural growth across 13 key areas, aiming to position Chhattisgarh as a leading state in India.
Targets include doubling railway lines, increasing steel and coal production, and achieving significant GDP and farmer income growth by 2047. The initiative also highlights reforms and investments to foster development, with strategic projects across agriculture, technology, and infrastructure sectors to sculpt a future-ready Chhattisgarh.
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services Chosen by TRATON GROUP as Strategic Engineering Partner in Global R&D Transformation
Arunachal plans centre of excellence on economic growth with Delhi-based think tank
Tennis Legend Pat Cash Partners with ASE to Launch ‘The Invitational’ with ‘Cash for Charity’ – A Celebration of Tennis and Popular Culture
Assent Expands into Pune, India with Innovation & Technology Center to Drive Leadership in Supply Chain Sustainability Management
EIB and CaixaBank Partner on €900M Boost for Spanish SMEs and Agriculture