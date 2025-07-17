Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047: Paving the Path to Prosperity

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047' document on Thursday. He described it as more than just words, asserting it is a concrete blueprint for the state's transition into a self-reliant and prosperous region.

The document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, outlining action plans with specific goals for the short, medium, and long term. It emphasizes balanced economic, social, and cultural growth across 13 key areas, aiming to position Chhattisgarh as a leading state in India.

Targets include doubling railway lines, increasing steel and coal production, and achieving significant GDP and farmer income growth by 2047. The initiative also highlights reforms and investments to foster development, with strategic projects across agriculture, technology, and infrastructure sectors to sculpt a future-ready Chhattisgarh.