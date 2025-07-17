Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047: Paving the Path to Prosperity

Chhattisgarh unveils its ambitious 'Anjor Vision @2047', aiming to transform the state into a self-reliant and prosperous entity. Inspired by national objectives, the document outlines strategies across various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to boost the economy and societal welfare, aiming for a notable GDP increase by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:07 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision @2047' document on Thursday. He described it as more than just words, asserting it is a concrete blueprint for the state's transition into a self-reliant and prosperous region.

The document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, outlining action plans with specific goals for the short, medium, and long term. It emphasizes balanced economic, social, and cultural growth across 13 key areas, aiming to position Chhattisgarh as a leading state in India.

Targets include doubling railway lines, increasing steel and coal production, and achieving significant GDP and farmer income growth by 2047. The initiative also highlights reforms and investments to foster development, with strategic projects across agriculture, technology, and infrastructure sectors to sculpt a future-ready Chhattisgarh.

