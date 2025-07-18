Tragic Bus Collision in Somerset: Child Dies and Others Injured
A bus collision in Somerset, England, involving schoolchildren resulted in the death of one child and left at least two others seriously injured. The bus was on its way to Minehead Middle School when the crash occurred, prompting a major incident declaration by the police and emergency services.
The bus, which was transporting between 60 and 70 people to Minehead Middle School, became the focal point of what authorities described as a major incident. Air ambulances rushed the injured children to the hospital, according to Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington.
The crash necessitated special intervention from emergency services, including fire crews, who undertook a complex rescue operation to free those trapped inside the bus. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences, terming the incident as 'heartbreaking' and extended his thoughts to those affected.