Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision in Somerset: Child Dies and Others Injured

A bus collision in Somerset, England, involving schoolchildren resulted in the death of one child and left at least two others seriously injured. The bus was on its way to Minehead Middle School when the crash occurred, prompting a major incident declaration by the police and emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:31 IST
Tragic Bus Collision in Somerset: Child Dies and Others Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Somerset, England, a tragic collision involving a bus carrying schoolchildren led to the death of one child, with two others sustaining serious injuries. The police reported the incident on Thursday, highlighting its catastrophic impact.

The bus, which was transporting between 60 and 70 people to Minehead Middle School, became the focal point of what authorities described as a major incident. Air ambulances rushed the injured children to the hospital, according to Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington.

The crash necessitated special intervention from emergency services, including fire crews, who undertook a complex rescue operation to free those trapped inside the bus. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences, terming the incident as 'heartbreaking' and extended his thoughts to those affected.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025