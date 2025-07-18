Left Menu

Domestic Tyre Industry Rolls Towards Steady Growth Amid Challenges

The domestic tyre industry is projected to grow by 7-8% this fiscal year, bolstered by replacement demand. Challenges include US tariffs and potential Chinese dumping. Nevertheless, steady profitability, strong domestic demand, and robust financial health should sustain a stable credit outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:02 IST
Domestic Tyre Industry Rolls Towards Steady Growth Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic tyre industry is set to experience revenue growth of 7-8% this fiscal year, primarily driven by replacement demand. According to Crisil Ratings, replacement sales constitute half of the annual sales for the sector.

Despite subdued OEM offtake, rising premiumisation could slightly boost realisations. However, the report warns of potential issues, such as escalating trade tensions and the risk of Chinese producers dumping inventories in the wake of US tariffs.

Operating profitability is expected to remain steady between 13-13.5%, aided by stable input costs and efficient capacity utilisation. These factors, alongside strong financials and cautious capital spending, should uphold the sector's stable credit outlook.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025