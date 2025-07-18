Industrial Sector Shines: Can It Sustain Its Momentum Amid Earnings Season?

The industrial sector in the U.S. has outperformed all S&P 500 categories with a 15% rise in 2025, driven by aerospace and defense stocks amid geopolitical tensions.

As major earnings reports approach, led by industry giants like Alphabet and Tesla, the sector's resilience will be scrutinized. Notably, aerospace and defense have surged 30% due to spending commitments by international governments.

Industrials like GE Vernova and Uber have seen remarkable gains, yet some economic ties have weighed down the sector, with companies like UPS and FedEx facing declines. Investors will watch for pivotal trade and Federal Reserve updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)