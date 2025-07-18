Left Menu

Airtel Chairman's Optimism Amid Global Economic Challenges

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal expresses confidence in India's steady economic progress despite global challenges. He highlights political stability and policies boosting investment and aspirations to become a manufacturing hub. India's digital economy is thriving, complemented by Airtel's investments and tax contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:51 IST
Airtel Chairman's Optimism Amid Global Economic Challenges
Sunil Mittal
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel's Chairman, Sunil Mittal, has reiterated his confidence in India's robust economic trajectory, even amidst intensifying global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions. His optimism is anchored in India's strong political stability, policy directives, and ambitions to establish itself as a leading manufacturing nexus globally.

Through the latest annual report, Mittal highlights substantial strides made by the Indian economy in digital engagement and manufacturing, supported by government policy and Airtel's investment efforts aimed at digital innovation. India's GDP growth stands at an impressive 6.5%, indicating resilience among the world's fastest-growing economies.

Mittal underscores Airtel's role in propelling national economic goals. The telecom giant has contributed significantly to national revenues with over Rs 37,300 crore in taxes and fees in FY 2024-25, encapsulating the company's strategic commitment to fostering the evolution of India's digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025