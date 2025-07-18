Airtel Chairman's Optimism Amid Global Economic Challenges

Bharti Airtel's Chairman, Sunil Mittal, has reiterated his confidence in India's robust economic trajectory, even amidst intensifying global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions. His optimism is anchored in India's strong political stability, policy directives, and ambitions to establish itself as a leading manufacturing nexus globally.

Through the latest annual report, Mittal highlights substantial strides made by the Indian economy in digital engagement and manufacturing, supported by government policy and Airtel's investment efforts aimed at digital innovation. India's GDP growth stands at an impressive 6.5%, indicating resilience among the world's fastest-growing economies.

Mittal underscores Airtel's role in propelling national economic goals. The telecom giant has contributed significantly to national revenues with over Rs 37,300 crore in taxes and fees in FY 2024-25, encapsulating the company's strategic commitment to fostering the evolution of India's digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)