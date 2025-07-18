Left Menu

Sterling's Unsteady Week: Economic Indicators Hold Sway

The British pound faced a challenging week, losing ground against the dollar while slightly rising against the euro. Analysts adjusted their expectations for Bank of England rate cuts due to mixed economic data, triggering concerns over Britain's economic prospects and impacting sterling's performance.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:59 IST
  • United Kingdom

This week, the British pound stumbled against the dollar, while managing a slight increase against the euro as analysts reassessed prospects for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. The fluctuating performance of sterling relied heavily on varied economic indicators that sent mixed signals to investors.

Analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs and Citi, scrapped their forecasts for a September BoE rate cut after witnessing the release of unexpected inflation data and slower wage growth. Despite the August rate cut still being on the radar, uncertainty looms over the UK's economy, putting pressure on sterling.

Currency experts express concern about the UK's economic trajectory, suggesting that higher borrowing costs might adversely impact public finances. As the second half of 2023 unfolds, sterling's journey seems finely balanced between headwinds and limited benefits from either side.

