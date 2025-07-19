Left Menu

India Leads Global Business Confidence Amidst Global Decline

Despite a slight dip in investment confidence, India saw a significant 12.6% rise compared to last year, according to the D&B Global Business Investment Confidence Index. However, globally, investment confidence suffered, particularly in advanced economies, with broad-based declines reported across sectors.

India Leads Global Business Confidence Amidst Global Decline
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged as a beacon of optimism in the global business landscape, recording the highest annual confidence growth among 32 economies, even as the worldwide index faced its third consecutive quarterly dip.

The latest D&B Global Business Investment Confidence Index reveals that while India's confidence increased by 12.6%, the global index contracted by 13.1% quarter-on-quarter for Q3 2025. This contrasts with the widespread reduction across all sub-indices, indicating broader uncertainty.

The report highlights varying impacts on different economies and sectors, noting severe declines in advanced nations like France, Japan, and Germany. In emerging economies, the Brazilian and Russian markets experienced significant contractions due to rising interest rates and tariff challenges, reflecting a complex global business environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

