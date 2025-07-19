India's Trade Strategy: Serving National Interests First

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing national interests in trade agreements. Speaking at the ASSOCHAM event 'Creating Global Impact Towards Viksit Bharat', Goyal emphasized that India will engage in international trade deals strictly upon beneficial terms for the country.

Goyal stressed the importance of strategic negotiations, stating, "We negotiate in the negotiating room, not through the media." He highlighted ongoing talks and called for internal feedback once the negotiations concluded. Addressing MSMEs, he advocated for unity among small and large firms to propel growth and 'vocal for local' initiatives.

The Minister advised MSMEs to focus on research and development while informing the government about any non-tariff barriers. Criticizing past governance, Goyal cited the reformation of India's banking system under PM Modi, noting its robust performance compared to the UPA era marked by rising NPAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)