India's Trade Strategy: Serving National Interests First

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserts India's stance on international trade agreements, emphasizing that agreements will be made only if they benefit the nation. Addressing an ASSOCHAM event, Goyal points to India's priority in national interests and calls for a mindset change within the MSME sector for collective growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:11 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing national interests in trade agreements. Speaking at the ASSOCHAM event 'Creating Global Impact Towards Viksit Bharat', Goyal emphasized that India will engage in international trade deals strictly upon beneficial terms for the country.

Goyal stressed the importance of strategic negotiations, stating, "We negotiate in the negotiating room, not through the media." He highlighted ongoing talks and called for internal feedback once the negotiations concluded. Addressing MSMEs, he advocated for unity among small and large firms to propel growth and 'vocal for local' initiatives.

The Minister advised MSMEs to focus on research and development while informing the government about any non-tariff barriers. Criticizing past governance, Goyal cited the reformation of India's banking system under PM Modi, noting its robust performance compared to the UPA era marked by rising NPAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

