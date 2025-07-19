Poland Probes Air Traffic System Malfunction

Poland's Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into a recent outage in the nation's air traffic management system. This probe, spearheaded by officers from the Internal Security Agency, aims to uncover any evidence of deliberate sabotage.

The outage caused significant disruptions at Warsaw's primary airport, initially hampering aircraft takeoffs. The state news agency PAP reported the upheaval, which raised security concerns in a region already attentive to aviation safety.

Fortunately, operations at Chopin Airport have returned to normal, with the airport confirming that takeoffs and landings are now proceeding smoothly. The situation is being closely monitored while the investigation continues.