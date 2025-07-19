Left Menu

Poland Probes Air Traffic System Malfunction

Polish authorities are scrutinizing a recent air traffic management system outage for possible sabotage. The Internal Security Agency is investigating the incident, which initially disrupted operations at Warsaw's main airport. However, normal flight operations have since resumed at Chopin Airport.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:34 IST
Poland's Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into a recent outage in the nation's air traffic management system. This probe, spearheaded by officers from the Internal Security Agency, aims to uncover any evidence of deliberate sabotage.

The outage caused significant disruptions at Warsaw's primary airport, initially hampering aircraft takeoffs. The state news agency PAP reported the upheaval, which raised security concerns in a region already attentive to aviation safety.

Fortunately, operations at Chopin Airport have returned to normal, with the airport confirming that takeoffs and landings are now proceeding smoothly. The situation is being closely monitored while the investigation continues.

