New Book Launched to Combat Rising Cybercrime Threats

Amidst the rapid growth of technology, cybercrime is becoming an escalating challenge for individuals and organizations globally. Recognizing its critical threat, the Minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar, has launched a crucial resource at the DAVV Campus in Indore, focusing on awareness and preventive strategies.

The book, authored by experts like Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, merges insights from law enforcement, education, and business, forming a comprehensive guide on cybercrime prevention and fraud management. This publication serves both academic and practical purposes, offering accessible strategies for a broad audience, from students to professionals.

As cybercrime impacts millions, the book seeks to simplify cybersecurity concepts, fostering discussions and awareness on protective measures. The initiative supports the government's mission to integrate education and technology, aiming to help society progress while staying secure in the digital landscape, ultimately empowering communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)