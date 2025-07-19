New Book Launched to Combat Rising Cybercrime Threats
A new book, 'Cyber Crime Prevention and Fraud Management,' launched by Minister Inder Singh Parmar, addresses the growing issue of cybercrime with insights from law enforcement, education, and business sectors. It aims to equip readers with knowledge and strategies to combat cyber threats effectively.
Amidst the rapid growth of technology, cybercrime is becoming an escalating challenge for individuals and organizations globally. Recognizing its critical threat, the Minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar, has launched a crucial resource at the DAVV Campus in Indore, focusing on awareness and preventive strategies.
The book, authored by experts like Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, merges insights from law enforcement, education, and business, forming a comprehensive guide on cybercrime prevention and fraud management. This publication serves both academic and practical purposes, offering accessible strategies for a broad audience, from students to professionals.
As cybercrime impacts millions, the book seeks to simplify cybersecurity concepts, fostering discussions and awareness on protective measures. The initiative supports the government's mission to integrate education and technology, aiming to help society progress while staying secure in the digital landscape, ultimately empowering communities.
