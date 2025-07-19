Left Menu

New Book Launched to Combat Rising Cybercrime Threats

A new book, 'Cyber Crime Prevention and Fraud Management,' launched by Minister Inder Singh Parmar, addresses the growing issue of cybercrime with insights from law enforcement, education, and business sectors. It aims to equip readers with knowledge and strategies to combat cyber threats effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:11 IST
New Book Launched to Combat Rising Cybercrime Threats
Higher Education Minister releases book titled "Cyber Crime Prevention & Fraud Management" in Indore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the rapid growth of technology, cybercrime is becoming an escalating challenge for individuals and organizations globally. Recognizing its critical threat, the Minister of Higher Education, Inder Singh Parmar, has launched a crucial resource at the DAVV Campus in Indore, focusing on awareness and preventive strategies.

The book, authored by experts like Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury, merges insights from law enforcement, education, and business, forming a comprehensive guide on cybercrime prevention and fraud management. This publication serves both academic and practical purposes, offering accessible strategies for a broad audience, from students to professionals.

As cybercrime impacts millions, the book seeks to simplify cybersecurity concepts, fostering discussions and awareness on protective measures. The initiative supports the government's mission to integrate education and technology, aiming to help society progress while staying secure in the digital landscape, ultimately empowering communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025