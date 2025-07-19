Kazipet's Rail Coach Factory Set to Boost Railway Manufacturing in India

The countdown for a new rail coach factory at Kazipet, Telangana, has begun. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the facility is expected to start production next year, heralding a significant boost for India's railway manufacturing capabilities.

With a whopping Rs 500 crore investment, this state-of-the-art facility promises to produce export-quality coaches, engines, and railway components. The plant's establishment fulfills a demand that dates back over 40 years, first made by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and reiterated during the Telangana statehood movement.

The factory is not just an industrial hub; it symbolizes growth, promising employment for around 3,000 people and indirectly benefiting countless others. Vaishnaw emphasized the strategic focus on Hyderabad's railway network expansion, underscoring its evolving infrastructure and upcoming projects such as the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

(With inputs from agencies.)