Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Assam
Two separate road accidents in Assam resulted in seven fatalities, including two children. The incidents occurred in Hojai and Dhubri districts, involving a bridge crash and a car skidding off the road. Two people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
In a devastating turn of events, two separate road accidents in Assam claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two children, according to local police reports. The tragedies unfolded in the Hojai and Dhubri districts on Saturday, leaving the community in mourning.
The first incident was reported from the Nilbagan area of Hojai, where a speeding vehicle collided with the railing of a bridge during the early morning hours. This crash instantly claimed the lives of three passengers at the scene. The fourth passenger, critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
The second accident took place in the Golakgunj area of Dhubri, where a car veered off the road and struck nearby trees. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of a woman and a 10-month-old child. Despite the swift rescue efforts by police and locals, a 1.5-month-old infant later died in the hospital, while two others remain under medical care.
