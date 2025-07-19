Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Assam

Two separate road accidents in Assam resulted in seven fatalities, including two children. The incidents occurred in Hojai and Dhubri districts, involving a bridge crash and a car skidding off the road. Two people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:23 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, two separate road accidents in Assam claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two children, according to local police reports. The tragedies unfolded in the Hojai and Dhubri districts on Saturday, leaving the community in mourning.

The first incident was reported from the Nilbagan area of Hojai, where a speeding vehicle collided with the railing of a bridge during the early morning hours. This crash instantly claimed the lives of three passengers at the scene. The fourth passenger, critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The second accident took place in the Golakgunj area of Dhubri, where a car veered off the road and struck nearby trees. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of a woman and a 10-month-old child. Despite the swift rescue efforts by police and locals, a 1.5-month-old infant later died in the hospital, while two others remain under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025