Moscow Drone Attack Thwarted: AIr Defense Triumph

Moscow's air defense successfully intercepted two drones heading for the city, as reported by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Emergency services are managing debris at the impact site. Meanwhile, Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports halted flights to prioritize safety. Russia's aviation watchdog confirmed the precautionary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow's air defense systems thwarted an attempted drone attack, as city mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Saturday. The drones, aiming for the Russian capital, were downed in transit.

Emergency services are now working at the site where debris from the drones fell, Sobyanin revealed on Telegram.

Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that two of Moscow's key airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, have temporarily suspended all flights to prioritize passenger and aircraft safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

