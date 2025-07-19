Moscow Drone Attack Thwarted: AIr Defense Triumph

Moscow's air defense systems thwarted an attempted drone attack, as city mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Saturday. The drones, aiming for the Russian capital, were downed in transit.

Emergency services are now working at the site where debris from the drones fell, Sobyanin revealed on Telegram.

Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that two of Moscow's key airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, have temporarily suspended all flights to prioritize passenger and aircraft safety.

