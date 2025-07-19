Left Menu

Kazipet Rail Coach Factory: Telangana's Industrial Leap

The upcoming rail coach factory in Kazipet, Telangana, slated to begin production next year, marks a key development in India's railway manufacturing capabilities. With an investment of Rs 500 crore, the facility will produce export-quality coaches and engines, aiming to establish India as a major railway exporter.

Production at the forthcoming rail coach factory in Kazipet, Telangana, is set to commence next year, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This strategic initiative, supported by a Rs 500 crore investment, is designed to transform the region's industrial landscape.

The Kazipet facility is positioned as a state-of-the-art rail coach production hub, capable of manufacturing a range of rail components including coaches and engines. Highlighting India's growing prowess in railway manufacturing, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the export-quality output of the factory, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fulfillment of designing such a mega factory answered a four-decade-long demand from the region.

Both Vaishnaw and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy acknowledge the facility's potential for significant employment generation and economic enrichment in Telangana. As part of broader railway network enhancements, including increased train capacity in the Hyderabad area, this facility further cements India's vision of becoming a leading railway manufacturing and exporting nation.

