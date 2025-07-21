Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures to Launch Rs 749.6-Crore IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd plans to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 85-90 per share, aiming to raise Rs 749.6 crore. The company intends to use the proceeds for debt repayment, land purchase, acquisitions, and other corporate purposes. Shares are set to list on July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:10 IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures to Launch Rs 749.6-Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a key developer of hospitality properties in South India, has set a price band of Rs 85-90 per share for its forthcoming Rs 749.6-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company revealed on Monday.

Valued at over Rs 3,400 crore at the upper price band, the IPO will be entirely a fresh equity issue, devoid of any Offer For Sale (OFS) components. The offering opens for subscription from July 24 to July 28, with anchor investor bidding starting on July 23.

The proceeds from the IPO will largely be allocated towards debt repayment and land purchases, while also facilitating strategic acquisitions and corporate objectives. JM Financial and ICICI Securities have been appointed as lead managers, with plans for listing on stock exchanges by July 31.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025