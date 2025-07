D’Addario Harmonizes Strategy Amidst Trade War Tensions

At D'Addario & Company, a major player in the music accessory industry, executives meet weekly to devise strategies against the backdrop of President Trump's trade war, reflecting a common corporate struggle across America.

Efforts include creating a free trade zone and rerouting shipments to dodge tariffs, showcasing the company's adaptability amidst fluctuating trade policies that challenge its global operations.

Despite initiatives to counteract tariffs, D'Addario expects significant cost increases, as tariffs impact its imports and exports, compelling them to explore innovative supply chain solutions that preserve product affordability and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)