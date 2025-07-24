Nestle India's Profit Dips Amid Rising Costs and Commodity Prices
Nestle India Ltd announced a 13.4% decline in net profit for the June 2025 quarter due to high commodity prices. Revenue increased by 5.86%, while expenses rose 9.25%. Despite facing higher finance costs, Nestle India reported stabilizing prices for some materials and recorded export growth of 16%.
- Country:
- India
Despite a challenging financial landscape, FMCG giant Nestle India Ltd has reported a notable 13.4% drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 2025. The company's profit was heavily impacted by the spike in commodity prices.
Comparing year-on-year figures, Nestle India's net profit stood at Rs 646.59 crore, down from Rs 746.6 crore it achieved during the same period the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the firm experienced a 5.86% increase in product sale revenue, reaching Rs 5,073.96 crore.
Company leaders attribute the decline in profit margins largely to increased operational expenses and borrowing costs. However, executives remain optimistic about recent price stabilizations in vital commodities like edible oil and cocoa. Additionally, export sales displayed remarkable growth, surging 16%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
