DGCA Takes Action Against Air India Express for Safety Lapse

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken disciplinary action against select officials of Air India Express due to the airline's failure to adhere to an airworthiness directive concerning Airbus A320 engines, according to the civil aviation ministry's announcement on Thursday.

An inspection by the DGCA revealed Air India Express did not comply with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's airworthiness directive, prompting action against the airline's maintenance personnel. The measures included canceling the approval of the Quality Manager and issuing a warning and fines to the Continuing Maintenance Manager and Accountable Manager.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the penalties but did not specify the timeline of these events. Mohol reiterated that airlines are responsible for adhering to all directives to ensure aircraft safety and airworthiness.

