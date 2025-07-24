Left Menu

DGCA Takes Action Against Air India Express for Safety Lapse

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated punitive measures against certain Air India Express officials for failing to adhere to an airworthiness directive related to Airbus A320 engines. This step came after a DGCA inspection found non-compliance with a European safety directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:47 IST
DGCA Takes Action Against Air India Express for Safety Lapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken disciplinary action against select officials of Air India Express due to the airline's failure to adhere to an airworthiness directive concerning Airbus A320 engines, according to the civil aviation ministry's announcement on Thursday.

An inspection by the DGCA revealed Air India Express did not comply with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's airworthiness directive, prompting action against the airline's maintenance personnel. The measures included canceling the approval of the Quality Manager and issuing a warning and fines to the Continuing Maintenance Manager and Accountable Manager.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the penalties but did not specify the timeline of these events. Mohol reiterated that airlines are responsible for adhering to all directives to ensure aircraft safety and airworthiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025