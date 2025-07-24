Left Menu

India's Airlines Under Scrutiny After Surge in Technical Defect Reports

Indian airlines reported a total of 183 technical defects in aircraft to the DGCA this year until July 21. Air India Group accounted for 85 defects, followed by IndiGo and Akasa Air with 62 and 28, respectively. These figures have raised concerns, prompting investigations and corrective actions.

Recent data from the aviation sector reveals a worrying trend: Indian airlines reported 183 technical defects in their aircraft to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) this year up to July 21. Air India Group leads with 85 incidents, according to government figures.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting that IndiGo and Akasa Air each reported 62 and 28 defects respectively, while SpiceJet reported eight. Such defects necessitate rigorous investigations and swift corrective measures.

Historical data shows a slight decrease as 421 defects were reported in 2024, down from 448 in 2023 and 528 in 2022. With the aviation industry vigilant, a collaborative effort with DGCA seeks to expedite resolutions and prevent future occurrences.

