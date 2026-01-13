Left Menu

Technical Glitch Grounds Akasa Air Flight in Pune

Passengers aboard an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned after a last-minute technical glitch was detected. The incident delayed the scheduled departure for over an hour and a half. The airline has not announced a revised departure time, and their spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

13-01-2026
Passengers on an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned after spending over an hour and a half inside the aircraft. A last-minute technical glitch was detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, leading to the unscheduled delay.

The flight was supposed to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, but boarding started at around 8.10 am. However, passengers could not take off as a technical issue arose at the last minute.

As the revised departure time remains unconfirmed, affected passengers remain in limbo. Akasa Air's spokesperson was not available for comments regarding the situation.

