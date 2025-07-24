Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: No Survivors Found in Eastern Siberia Plane Crash

A plane carrying 49 people crashed in Russia's Far East, with an aerial search finding no survivors. The Antonov An-24 hit a hill during landing at Tynda airport. Human error and weather are potential causes. A high-level investigation and aid for victims' families have been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A deadly plane crash in Russia's Far East has claimed the lives of 49 people on board, according to local media reports. An aerial search of the crash site yielded no sign of survivors.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-24 turboprop, crashed into a forest-covered hill while attempting a second landing at Tynda airport in Eastern Siberia, carrying 43 passengers and six crew members. The fiery crash was confirmed by a Mi-8 helicopter crew, who found no signs of life at the site.

A high-level investigation into the tragedy has been launched by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has also ordered compensation for the victims' families. Experts suggest human error and adverse weather could be to blame, while others point to potential engine failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

