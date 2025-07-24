Tragedy Unfolds: No Survivors Found in Eastern Siberia Plane Crash

A deadly plane crash in Russia's Far East has claimed the lives of 49 people on board, according to local media reports. An aerial search of the crash site yielded no sign of survivors.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-24 turboprop, crashed into a forest-covered hill while attempting a second landing at Tynda airport in Eastern Siberia, carrying 43 passengers and six crew members. The fiery crash was confirmed by a Mi-8 helicopter crew, who found no signs of life at the site.

A high-level investigation into the tragedy has been launched by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has also ordered compensation for the victims' families. Experts suggest human error and adverse weather could be to blame, while others point to potential engine failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)