India Set to Modernize Vegetable Oil Regulations with New VOPPA Order

India will introduce a modern regulatory order for vegetable oil, the VOPPA Regulation Order, next week. The new order aims to enhance market transparency and efficiency using digital tools. The government targets improved monitoring of imports, production, and sales, emphasizing self-sufficiency in domestic oilseed production.

The Indian government is poised to unveil a new regulatory order for vegetable oil products next week, aimed at increasing transparency and using technology-driven methods. The forthcoming 2025 Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order is expected to replace the outdated 2011 order, emphasizing modern monitoring practices.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra announced the initiative during the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) Global Roundtable. The new framework will mandate industry reporting on production, sales, and pricing, leveraging digital tools to provide real-time data for improved compliance and market oversight.

The government has also adjusted import duties on crude edible oils to maintain affordability amidst global market fluctuations. With industry collaboration, these changes aim to pass cost savings onto consumers while addressing challenges like food inflation and low oilseed yields in India.

