Air India Pilots Report Increased Sick Leaves Following Tragic Crash

In the wake of a tragic plane crash involving Air India's AI-171 flight, a modest rise in sick leaves among pilots has come to light. On June 16, 112 pilots, including 51 commanders and 61 first officers, reported themselves as unwell, according to the government authorities.

Responding to inquiries in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed this trend, attributing it to mental health challenges post-crash. The disaster, which occurred on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulted in 260 fatalities and only one survivor.

Aviation bodies are now mandated to implement comprehensive mental health support through Peer Support Programs. There's currently no governmental policy for compensating civilians affected by such crashes, highlighting a gap in the civil aviation framework.

