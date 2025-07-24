Left Menu

India and UK's Landmark CETA: A New Era in Trade Relations

India has signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK, marking its 16th trade pact. The agreement aims to enhance bilateral trade by reducing taxes on exports and imports, fostering market access, and bolstering domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:17 IST
India and UK's Landmark CETA: A New Era in Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties, India and the UK have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), marking India's 16th such pact. This agreement is set to significantly boost bilateral trade and investments between the two nations.

The new trade deal aims to eliminate taxes on the export of India's labor-intensive goods like leather, footwear, and textiles while reducing import duties on British whisky and cars. These changes are expected to double trade between the two countries from the current USD 56 billion by 2030.

India's strategic shift towards high-quality FTAs enhances domestic manufacturing and service exports, reflecting its commitment to integrating into resilient global value chains. The CETA with the UK exemplifies this strategy, offering duty-free access for key Indian sectors and securing market access in traditionally tariff-protected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025