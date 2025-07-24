Left Menu

Netenrich Expands into India with New Mumbai Hub, Partners with Nuvama Group

Netenrich, a leader in security operations, has partnered with India's Nuvama Group to enhance security in the financial sector. The collaboration aligns with Netenrich's strategic expansion in India, focusing on adaptive, intelligence-driven security, and is supported by their new office in Mumbai, emphasizing a customer-focused approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:30 IST
Netenrich Deepens India Commitment with Strategic BFSI Win and New Mumbai Office. Image Credit: ANI
Netenrich has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Nuvama Group, one of India's preeminent wealth management firms, to revolutionize security operations within the financial sector. Coinciding with this collaboration, Netenrich has opened a new office in Mumbai, underscoring its commitment to India's burgeoning BFSI sector.

This expansion marks a pivotal shift for Netenrich, moving from a research-centric presence in India to a direct customer service model. The collaboration with Nuvama Group is a testament to Netenrich's dedication to providing adaptive, intelligence-driven security tailored to the stringent requirements of India's financial institutions.

CEO Raju Chekuri highlighted the inadequacy of legacy security tools against modern threats, emphasizing the need for outcome-driven security solutions. The new Mumbai office will be a central hub for sales, engineering, and client engagement, supporting the company's existing tech centers in Hyderabad, Bhimavaram, and Bengaluru, as well as enhancing collaborations with cloud and compliance partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

