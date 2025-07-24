Netenrich Expands into India with New Mumbai Hub, Partners with Nuvama Group

Netenrich has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Nuvama Group, one of India's preeminent wealth management firms, to revolutionize security operations within the financial sector. Coinciding with this collaboration, Netenrich has opened a new office in Mumbai, underscoring its commitment to India's burgeoning BFSI sector.

This expansion marks a pivotal shift for Netenrich, moving from a research-centric presence in India to a direct customer service model. The collaboration with Nuvama Group is a testament to Netenrich's dedication to providing adaptive, intelligence-driven security tailored to the stringent requirements of India's financial institutions.

CEO Raju Chekuri highlighted the inadequacy of legacy security tools against modern threats, emphasizing the need for outcome-driven security solutions. The new Mumbai office will be a central hub for sales, engineering, and client engagement, supporting the company's existing tech centers in Hyderabad, Bhimavaram, and Bengaluru, as well as enhancing collaborations with cloud and compliance partners.

