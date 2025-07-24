In a strategic move aimed at retaining talent and fostering sustainability-focused expansion, India-based Filatex Fashions Ltd., listed on the BSE, has approved the grant of 2,50,000 stock options to an eligible employee of its subsidiary, Texfil Private Limited. The grant was ratified by the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee at a meeting held on July 23, 2025, under the Filatex Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (ESOS-2015).

Texfil, which was incorporated in 2021 and has yet to commence commercial production, plays a vital role in Filatex's growth plans. The employee stock option plan (ESOP), structured over five years, aims to stabilize leadership and retain long-term talent at the subsidiary level, reflecting the company's broader move towards enhancing governance systems internally.

Filatex's strategic decision aligns with industry trends towards sustainable practices and skilled execution. Meanwhile, the company maintains its reputation as a leader in socks manufacturing, working with advanced technologies and supplying to global giants like Marks & Spencer and Adidas, while pursuing a vision for internal growth rather than relying solely on sensational external promises.