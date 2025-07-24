Hoax Bomb Threats in Aviation: A Growing Concern
The Indian aviation sector reported 69 hoax bomb threats from January to July 2025, reflecting a troubling upward trend. No arrests have been made despite 94 threats in Karnataka alone since 2021. Authorities emphasize robust protocols to handle such incidents with minimal disruption to flight operations.
The Indian aviation sector is witnessing a concerning rise in hoax bomb threats, with 69 incidents reported from January to July 2025, as revealed by government data on Thursday.
According to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, airlines have faced 881 such threats from 2022 to July 20, 2025. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted that despite the escalating numbers, mandated protocols have effectively minimized operational disruptions.
Particularly alarming is the situation in Karnataka, which logged 94 threats over five years without resulting in any arrests, a fact brought to light in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.
