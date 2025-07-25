Left Menu

Pound's Slump Against Euro Highlights Diverging Bond Yields

The pound has fallen to its weakest level against the euro in four months due to contrasting gilt and European bond yields. Soft UK data and a cautious Bank of England contrast with firmer European yields and an ECB done with rate cuts, driving euro/sterling higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:23 IST
Pound's Slump Against Euro Highlights Diverging Bond Yields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound plummeted to a four-month low against the euro on Friday, impacted by a contrasting trend in bond yields. While British gilt yields fell slightly amid soft data, European bond yields rose with signals that the ECB has concluded its rate cuts. The euro surged as high as 87.27 pence, nearing its April 11 high point during tariff-induced market chaos.

Amid economic headwinds, the pound also tumbled 0.4% against the dollar, valued at $1.3456. This downturn followed an underwhelming retail sales report for June and job cuts occurring at a pace not seen in five months. Derek Halpenny of MUFG noted that the focus for the Bank of England remains on the labor market, which influences their cautious stance on rate cuts.

This careful approach contrasts with the European Central Bank, which has reduced rates by 200 basis points recently, compared to the BoE's 100 bps. Market expectations still anticipate further BoE cuts should inflation, currently at its peak in a year, begin to slow. Yet, the BoE faces a complex balancing act as pressures from inflation continue to loom.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025