True Power: Revolutionizing Lightning Safety in India

True Power is tackling India's lightning fatalities with its advanced lightning arresters and chemical earthing systems. As a leader in electrical safety, the company's solutions aim to protect homes and infrastructure across India, providing critical defense against nature's lethal strikes through standards-compliant systems acknowledged nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:21 IST
With 34% increase in Lightning Strikes Yearly, This Indian Brand Is Saving Lives and Infrastructure. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, lightning ranks as the deadliest natural hazard in India, claiming over 2,800 lives annually and causing extensive damage. Yet, efforts to combat this menace remain insufficient. Enter True Power, a pioneer in electrical safety, determined to alter this narrative.

With years of expertise in earthing and surge protection, True Power is championing India's defense against these fatal natural events. Their innovative lightning arresters and chemical earthing systems are specifically tailored for diverse Indian conditions, ranging from high-resistivity soils to storm-prone coasts. The company's mission is clear: make every building in India safer from this lethal force.

True Power's cutting-edge systems—ESE Lightning Arresters, copper-bonded earth electrodes, and surge protection devices—adhere to rigorous safety standards, ensuring Indian buildings pass even the strictest inspections. These efforts are rapidly being recognized by solar parks, telecom companies, and government edifices across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

