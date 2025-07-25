Left Menu

India's Space and Telecom Sectors Embrace Innovation and Growth

India is experiencing a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) within its telecom sector, driven by openness to technological advancements. Satellite internet offers promising solutions for connectivity challenges in remote areas. Industry stakeholders emphasize collaboration to propel India towards becoming a manufacturing powerhouse and a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:50 IST
India's Space and Telecom Sectors Embrace Innovation and Growth
Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, an Advisor at Department of Telecommunications (DoT) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, India is witnessing a boom in foreign direct investment (FDI) within its telecom sector, underscoring the nation's commitment to technological progress. Deb Kumar Chakrabarti, an Advisor at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), highlighted the influx of FDI as a transformative force, bringing not only capital but also innovative technology and management styles to the country. Speaking at the India Space Policy Conference in the national capital, Chakrabarti emphasized the mutual benefits of substantial FDI for the nation.

Chakrabarti further elaborated on India's technology-agnostic stance, stressing the importance of welcoming diverse technological innovations. "We never promote any specific technology; our focus is on providing consumers with more choices," he stated, adding that this approach ultimately benefits the end users by enhancing service options and accessibility.

Satellite internet is emerging as a pivotal solution for India's remote areas, where conventional telecom infrastructure faces hurdles. Chakrabarti noted that as satellite services become more affordable and adaptable, they are likely to gain significant traction in rural and distant regions, potentially using only smartphones for connectivity.

Looking ahead, India aims to establish itself as a manufacturing leader in satellite technology. The release of the new telecom policy 2025 signals a strategic push towards this goal, with the DoT striving for significant advancements over the next five years.

At the conference, Bharat Bhatia, President of the ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI), remarked on the success of the event, highlighting extensive discussions on spectrum policy, market demands, and satellite technologies. Bhatia emphasized collaboration across sectors as key to positioning India as a developed nation by 2047, leveraging satellite technology to drive economic and industrial growth.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025