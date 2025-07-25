Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit: A Developmental Leap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore during his visit to Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on July 26-27. Key highlights include commemorations of historical events, infrastructure projects, and a focus on strengthening energy transmission, enhancing sustainable connectivity, and celebrating cultural heritage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch an array of high-value projects and developmental initiatives in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, scheduled for July 26-27. The visit will witness Modi dedicating projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore to the nation, aimed at boosting infrastructure and connectivity in the region.
During his two-day visit, Modi will participate in the commemoration of the 1,000-year anniversary of Rajendra Chola I's maritime expedition and the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple's construction. He will also be the chief guest at the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival in Tiruchirappalli, commemorating the Chola king's legacy with a special coin release.
Key infrastructure projects include the inauguration of a new terminal at Thoothukudi Airport and highway expansions. Modi will also lay the groundwork for an inter-state transmission system to enhance electricity distribution, ensuring reliable power availability for Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.
