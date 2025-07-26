Left Menu

Modi Unveils Rs 4,900 Crore Infrastructure Boost in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, including airport upgrades, railway electrifications, and highway expansions. Significant projects include Tuticorin airport's new terminal, highway developments on NH-36 and NH-138, and the North Cargo Berth–III at VO Chidambaranar Port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, heralded a new wave of development in Tamil Nadu by inaugurating, laying the foundation stones, and dedicating projects worth Rs 4,900 crore. The visionary initiative encompasses a range of sectors including airports, highways, railways, port, and power.

Among the highlights is the state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal, crafted at a cost of Rs 450 crore. It features the latest in aviation infrastructure, including a new ATC tower and extended runway to accommodate larger aircraft, significantly boosting the passenger capacity to 20 lakh annually. Rail advancements include the electrification of the Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line and the doubling of vital sections, enhancing connectivity.

The Prime Minister also unveiled two key strategic highway projects—a 4-lane stretch of NH-36 and a 6-lane modification of NH-138, aimed at improving logistical capacities in the region. The North Cargo Berth-III at V O Chidambaranar Port, with a handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA, marks another milestone in the maritime logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

